Police: Former Virginia lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide in his home

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de abril, 2026

Authorities reported that the former lieutenant governor of Virginia, Justin Fairfax, allegedly killed his wife and then committed suicide inside their home. The event occurred early Thursday morning in the midst of what police described as a "messy divorce."

In that sense, the police detailed that the 47-year-old Democrat repeatedly shot his wife, dentist Cerina Fairfax, in the basement of their home in Annandale shortly after midnight. In addition, it was learned that the couple's two teenage children were inside the house at the time of the murder-suicide.

"This has been an ongoing domestic dispute surrounding what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce" Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said in remarks picked up by the New York Post.

"I don’t think it’s a secret that there’s been divorce proceedings that have been ongoing. From what I understand in this early stage, former Lieutenant Governor Fairfax was recently served some paperwork associated with an upcoming court proceeding that apparently led to this incident last night," the police official added.