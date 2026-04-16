US closes its doors: No visa for those who support its adversaries in the Americas

Published by Diane Hernández 16 de abril, 2026

The State Department announced on Thursday an expansion of its visa restriction policy under President Donald Trump's National Security Strategy, aimed at protecting the country's security interests and prosperity in the Western Hemisphere.

According to the official statement, the U.S. Administration seeks to prevent adversary powers from "possessing or controlling vital assets" or posing a threat to regional security, as well as to strengthen Washington's leadership in the region and ensure access to strategic routes.

Expansion of restrictions

The new measure expands an existing policy that allows restricting the issuance of visas to individuals who, from countries in the Western Hemisphere, act on behalf of governments, agents or companies of states considered adversaries of the United States.

These restrictions will apply to individuals who direct, authorize, finance or provide significant support to activities considered contrary to U.S. interests in the region. The measure may also extend to immediate family members, who "generally will not be allowed to enter the United States."

The activities targeted include facilitating the control of strategic assets by adversary powers, the destabilization of regional security, undermining U.S. economic interests, and influence operations aimed at undermining the sovereignty and stability of countries in the hemisphere.

First Sanctions

As part of the immediate implementation of the policy, the State Department reported the imposition of visa restrictions on 26 individuals in different parts of the Western Hemisphere accused of engaging in these types of activities.

The U.S. government said it will continue to use "all available resources" to protect its national security interests and promote regional stability.

The measures were taken under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.