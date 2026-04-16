Trump ends uncertainty at the CDC and nominates Dr. Erica Schwartz as the new director

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de abril, 2026

Donald Trump nominated Dr. Erica Schwartz to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Schwartz, who served for years in the Navy, has extensive experience in different sectors of government. For example, she was deputy assistant director general for public health during the COVID-19 pandemic and served for 24 years in the Commissioned Officer Corps of the Public Health Service.

The head of CDC is a position that has not had much stability during the second Trump administration. In July 2025, Susan Monarez was confirmed by the Senate as CDC director. The scientist was fired in August and lasted less than a month in the position. She was the president's second choice for the post, having been nominated after former Congressman David Weldon failed to garner enough support among Senate Republicans.

Since Monarez's departure, the position was held first by Jim O'Neill and currently by Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). With Schwartz's nomination, the president hopes to fill a key health care position as soon as possible.

Through his Truth Social account, Trump highlighted Schwartz’s experience, who participated in the first Trump administration as deputy director of public health. She also served in the Navy and held several positions in the Coast Guard, including medical director and chief of health services.

"I am pleased to announce the new leadership of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is my Honor to nominate the incredibly talented Dr. Erica Schwartz, MD, JD, MPH, as my Director of the CDC," Trump wrote.

"Erica graduated from Brown University for College and Medical School, and served a distinguished career as a Doctor of Medicine in the United States Military, the Greatest and Most Powerful Force in the World, and then served as my Deputy Surgeon General during my First Term. She is a STAR!" he added.

In addition, the president announced the team that will join Schwartz at CDC: Sean Slovenski, Jennifer Shuford and Sara Brenner.

Robert Kennedy Jr., secretary of Health and Human Services, welcomed the nomination of Dr. Schwartz: "I look forward to working together to restore trust, accountability, and scientific integrity at the CDC so we can return it to its core mission and Make America Healthy Again."