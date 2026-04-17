Trump's approval remains strong among those 65 and older, a key vote for the 'midterms'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de abril, 2026

Donald Trump maintains his approval ratings among adults over 65, a group with the highest voter turnout. So explained Harry Enten, CNN data reporter, who analyzed an average of polls from CNN, Fox News and CBS News.

Enten spoke in the morning with colleague John Berman, with whom he analyzed the poll results. Indeed, they found that in March 2025, Trump had an approval rating of 46% among adults 65 and older. More than a year later, and already far from the honeymoon of the beginning of the term, the president retains an approval rating of 44% among this same age group.

"So Republicans look at this number and they say, 'hey, you know what? We can actually potentially do some real damage or at least hold our own in the midterms'. President Trump is holding his own with this very important voting block," Enten expressed.

In addition, Enten explained that, among 21st-century presidents who served two terms, such as George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Trump is the most popular among those 65 and older at this point in his term. For example, Bush's approval rating was 34% and Obama's 39%, respectively, ten and five points below Trump.

"And, therefore, as I said, holding his own amongst a very key voting block. The president of The United States and the White House should like this number, especially compared to Obama who Trump, of course, always likes to be," the CNN data reporter added.

However, the same polling average also found that, on the general ballot, the Democratic Party is three percentage points ahead of the Republican Party among adults 65 and older. In 2024, Trump led Kamala Harris by one point in voting intention among this age group.