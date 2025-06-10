Second case of Chinese researcher accused of trafficking biological materials to US

Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de junio, 2025

Chengxuan Han, a Chinese national, was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint with smuggling goods into the United States and false statements. The information was confirmed by U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon, Jr.

According to the complaint, Han is a citizen of the People's Republic of China and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at the School of Life Science and Technology at Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST) in Wuhan, China.

The Justice Department detailed that in 2024 and 2025, Han sent four packages to the United States from China that contained concealed biological material.

The packages were addressed to individuals associated with a laboratory at the University of Michigan. On June 8, 2025, Han arrived at Detroit Metropolitan Airport on a J1 visa. Customs and Border Protection agents conducted an inspection of Han, during which he made false statements about the packages and the biological materials he had previously shipped to the United States.

In that regard, authorities explained that CBP agents also discovered that the contents of Han's electronic device had been erased three days prior to his arrival in the United States. At the conclusion of the border inspection, Han was interviewed by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE HSI) agents.

During this interview, Han admitted to sending the packages and that they contained biological material related to roundworms. He acknowledged making false statements to CBP officers during their inspection.

"A complaint is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. Trial cannot be held on felony charges in a complaint. When the investigation is completed, a determination will be made whether to seek a felony indictment," the Justice Department specified.

In that regard, U.S. Attorney Gorgon noted that the defendant's alleged smuggling of biological materials from a science and technology university in Wuhan for use in a laboratory at the University of Michigan is part of an alarming pattern that threatens American security.

"The American taxpayer should not be underwriting a PRC-based smuggling operation at one of our crucial public institutions," Gorgon stressed.