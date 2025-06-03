DOJ charges two Chinese citizens with smuggling a dangerous fungus classified as a threat to US security

Published by Sabrina Martin 3 de junio, 2025

Two Chinese nationals were charged Tuesday with smuggling a highly dangerous fungus, Fusarium graminearum, into the United States. This pathogenic strain is capable of being used as a biological weapon in agroterrorism. According to the Department of Justice, part of the operation included using university facilities to research the fungus on U.S. soil.

The defendants are Yunqing Jian, a 33-year-old researcher, and her partner, Zunyong Liu, 34. Both face charges of conspiracy, smuggling, false statements and visa fraud. The FBI arrested Jian in Detroit, where, according to the criminal complaint, suspicious activities were allegedly taking place linked to the University of Michigan laboratory where Liu worked. So far, it has not been confirmed whether he has also been arrested.

A fungus with destructive potential

Fusarium graminearum causes the "head blight" disease in grains such as wheat, corn, rice and barley. In addition to affecting crops, this pathogen produces toxins that can cause vomiting, liver damage and reproductive problems in humans and animals. Global economic losses due to its agricultural impact amount to billions of dollars annually.

According to the Department of Justice, Jian received funding from the Chinese regime to study this organism in his country. In addition, indications of a relationship with the Chinese Communist Party were found on his electronic devices. Liu, who at first denied his involvement, admitted to smuggling the fungus through the Detroit Metropolitan Airport as part of his collaboration in the investigation of his partner.

FBI warning: Infiltration and threat to the food system

After learning of the case, FBI Director Kash Patel warned that the clandestine introduction of a high-risk biological agent poses a direct threat to national security and accused the Chinese Communist Party of orchestrating infiltration attempts for strategic purposes.

"This case is a sobering reminder that the Chinese Communist Party continues to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate our institutions and target our food supply, an act that could cripple our economy and endanger American lives," Patel told Fox News Digital.

"Smuggling a known agroterrorism agent into the U.S. is not just a violation of law, it’s a direct threat to national security," he added.

Biohazard and use of academic labs

Federal prosecutor Jerome Gorgon said Jian and Liu's actions constitute "a grave national security concern" and stressed that the case represents a deliberate attempt to introduce into the U.S. a biological agent considered lethal to the agri-food system.

The FBI, which led the investigation along with Customs and Border Protection (CBP), stressed that the defendants used their access to academic laboratories to handle hazardous materials without authorization. "These individuals exploited their access to laboratory facilities at a local university to engage in the smuggling of biological pathogens, an act that posed an imminent threat to public safety," Special Agent Cheyvoryea Gibson said.

Marty Raybon, CBP's director of field operations, added that the case reflects the importance of monitoring potential biological threats at the country's points of entry.