NYPD makes arrest in connection with crowd pelting officers with snow, ice balls amid blizzard

Published by Just The News 26 de febrero, 2026

The New York Police Department on Thursday arrested a suspect on assault charges for an alleged attack on officers earlier this week with snow and ice.

Police said that Gusmane Coulibaly, 27, was taken into custody Thursday morning, Fox News reported.

The NYPD said the charges are over a incident Monday in Manhattan's Washington Square Park, where officers responding to reports of a disorderly group in the park were hit repeatedly with ice and packed snow. Authorities said the officers suffered injuries to the head, neck, and face.

Democrat Mayor Zohran Mamdani had said that online videos appeared to show a snowball fight that "got out of hand," and questioned whether those involved should face assault charges.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the actions in the video were criminal and confirmed that detectives were investigating.

New York City police union leaders criticized Mamdani's comments, arguing that throwing ice and compacted snow at responding officers constitutes an attack.

According to court records, Coulibaly was arrested earlier this month in another incident on attempted robbery charges in the city transit system, and is due in Bronx Criminal Court to face those charges on March 16.

