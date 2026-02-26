Bipartisan bill aims to expand internet access in Iran

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 26 de febrero, 2026

Sens. Dave McCormick (R-Pa.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) introduced legislation to expand internet access in Iran despite the regime’s efforts to cut it off.

The Iran Human Rights, Internet Freedom and Accountability Act responds to the brutal crackdown following days of protests in the country. Iranian officials blocked access to the internet and reportedly killed thousands or tens of thousands of its citizens to stem the demonstrations. There is a companion bill in the House.

“The people of Iran have been forced to live under a repressive regime that has used censorship and internet blackouts to weaken efforts by its people to fight back,” Rosen stated. “Iran’s future must be shaped by its people, who deserve to have their rights protected and free access to information.”

The measure would place efforts to provide internet access to Iranians under the U.S. secretary of state and include examining tools, such as direct-to-cell satellite technology, finding ways to counter regime-imposed internet blackouts, developing technologies to quickly respond to Iranian efforts to block internet access and expanding U.S. programming to Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump slashed funding for Voice of America, which operated a Persian News Network, via executive order in March 2025.

The new Senate bill would also look at ways for congressional leaders to identify and sanction individuals supporting Iran’s human rights abuses, including those who supply technology for surveillance or to shut down the internet.

“This bipartisan legislation will expand internet access amid regime blackouts and repression, enforce sanctions on human rights violators, including their enablers and promote human rights documentation and accountability,” McCormick stated.

