Gaines vs. Biles for trans sports: 'You know how many gold medals you'd have if your "inclusive" dream came true? Zero'

Published by Virginia Martínez 7 de junio, 2025

Simone Biles accused former swimmer Riley Gaines of being "truly sick" for her activism against transgender participation in women's sports. In a series of posts in recent hours, the Olympic gymnast and the conservative activist exchanged accusations and taunts.

The back-and-forth began in the wake of a post from the Minnesota High School Softball League, which celebrated the championship won Friday by Champlin Park's women's team. This squad features a transgender pitcher.

"Comments off lol," Gaines wrote, alluding to the fact that the league's official account had banned comments in its post about Champlin Park. "To be expected when your star player is a boy."

"You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race," Biles replied, alluding to the fifth-place finish Gaines shared with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Championships. This competition began Gaines' activism. "Straight up sore loser," Biles insisted.

"You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!" the 11-time Olympic medal winner also wrote.

"But instead… You bully them… One things for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!"

Gaines was quick to respond, "This is actually so disappointing. It's not my job or the job of any woman to figure out how to include men in our spaces." She also told Biles that, if she wanted, she could "uplift men stealing championships in women's sports with YOUR platform," but that men don't belong in women's sports and I say that with my full chest."

The exchange didn't end there, after Biles wrote to Gaines that she "bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male," the latter insisted that she was disappointed. "Simone Biles being a male-apologist at the expense of young girls’ dreams? Didn’t have that on my bingo card," she maintained, before ridiculing, in another post, "the subtle hint at body-shaming" in the gymnast's words.

Far from calling the dispute over, hours later Gaines returned to X to recall the case of Larry Nassar, a former national gymnastics team doctor. Biles was one of dozens of athletes who accused Nassar of sexual abuse, for which he was sentenced to prison in 2018.

"All the horrific sexual abuse Simone Biles witnessed and spoke out against caused by one man, yet believes women should be forced to strip naked in front of men to validate the man's feelings," she wrote. And also, not linked to the Nassar case, "You know how many gold medals you'd have if your 'inclusive' dream came true? Zero."

In a subsequent post, Gaines clarified that she expected the former doctor to spend "the rest of his life rotting away and miserable in prison," "Gymnasts were failed by a system that protected an abusive man at the expense of the girls' safety." However, she clarified that the issue of transgender participation was a different matter:

"Men don't belong in women's sports. Female athletes continue to be failed by a system that protects abusive men at the expense of the girls' safety."

Commenting on another user's post, she also said it was an "excellent" question for Biles if she agreed that, if Nassar came out as transgender, he should be moved to a female prison.