Two champions and two chasing their first title: the Champions League semifinals are as follows

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de abril, 2026

Only four pieces remain on the board in European soccer's top competition. Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal FC will play the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2025-2026. The first two already know what it is to triumph in this competition, while the second two are looking for the first title in their history, despite the fact that they do know what it is to play in a final.

PSG-Bayern

The first of the semi-finals will pit the two teams with at least one UEFA Champions League trophy in their trophy cabinet against each other. PSG—reigning champions of the competition—and Bayern Munich will meet in what is expected to be a thrilling tie.

In the quarterfinals, the French side coached by Spaniard Luis Enrique Martinez did away with Liverpool FC with a 4-0 aggregate score. Led by the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, Ousmane Dembélé, dominated the English side from start to finish in both games of the tie.

For their part, the German team, led by Belgian Vincent Kompany, left Real Madrid, the most successful institution in the history of the UEFA Champions League, on the road with a 6-4 aggregate score, winning both games.

The first leg will be played at the Parc des Princes, PSG's home ground, on April 28, while the second leg will be played at the Allianz Arena on May 6.

Atletico-Arsenal

In the other semi-final, two teams that know what it's like to lose at least one UEFA Champions League final will meet. Atlético de Madrid and Arsenal FC will face each other with the aim of being in the title winning game of European soccer's top competition.

Against all odds, the Spanish team, coached by Argentine Diego Pablo Simeone, overcame FC Barcelona in the quarterfinals with a 3-2 aggregate score. The victory achieved in the first leg facilitated Atletico Madrid's qualification for the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

They will face Arsenal FC. The English team, led by Spaniard Mikel Arteta and which finished in first place in the UEFA Champions League 2025-2026 first-phase qualification, beaten Sporting CP in the quarterfinals with a 1-0 aggregate score.

Regarding this tie, the first leg will be held at the Estadio Metropolitano, home of Atlético de Madrid, on April 29. The return leg will be at the Emirates Stadium in London on May 5.