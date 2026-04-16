Congresswoman Lisa McClain on Voz News: "Our tax cut policies are the beginning of turning the economy around"

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de abril, 2026

On Voz News, anchor and executive director, Karina Yapor, interviewed Congresswoman Lisa McClain, with whom she talked about the different tax benefits of the tax season in the United States, characterized by the cuts ordered by President Donald Trump. Administration.

"Usually, Americans dread Tax Day because they end up paying. Today, many Americans are excited to file their taxes because we made the tax cuts permanent. No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, tax cuts for seniors, for businesses. This is real money that is going to real people’s pockets. The average person who’s filing is getting a 3.400 dollars refund, which is up above 11% from last year, that’s real money. […] We believe the policies that we put into place with the working families tax cuts is just the beginning of turning the economy around," McClain said.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.