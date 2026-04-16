78 pro-life groups ask Trump DOJ to stop undermining state laws by favoring aborting drug industry

Published by Just The News 16 de abril, 2026

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America led 77 of its pro-life organization colleagues in sending the acting U.S. attorney general a letter asking the Department of Justice to stop undermining pro-life states’ laws by favoring the abortion drug industry over these states.

President of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Marjorie Dannenfelser told The Center Square that “the DOJ has a clear opportunity to stand with states seeking to uphold their laws and protect women and the unborn from the dangers of unregulated abortion drugs sent through the mail.”

“Instead, the DOJ is siding with the abortion industry, dismissing legitimate state concerns and even attempting to dismiss the case of [an abortion pill] coercion survivor Rosalie Markezich,” Dannenfelser said.

She said Markezich’s ex-boyfriend “ordered the drugs online from California and pressured her to take them against her will in Louisiana.”

Dannenfelser stated that the “reckless Biden-era holdover policy” of mail-order abortion drugs “has created a dangerous public health crisis by stripping away basic medical safeguards – including doctor visits and ultrasounds – allowing these powerful drugs to be shipped across state lines with a click of a button.”

Dannenfelser told The Center Square that the letter SBA Pro-Life America and 77 other pro-life groups sent to the DOJ “urges the Trump-Vance administration to reverse course and stand with vulnerable women and the unborn rather than continuing to defend Biden’s disastrous COVID-era mail-order abortion scheme.”

“Our government’s choice to side with an industry that profits from ending the lives of unborn children and endangering women has real, painful consequences for Americans everywhere,” Dannenfelser said.

“It has turned high-risk drugs into something that can be bought and shipped with a click – often landing in the hands of abusers and sending women and girls to the emergency room,” Dannenfelser said.

“The DOJ and FDA have both the authority and the duty to act immediately and restore commonsense safety standards,” Dannenfelser told The Center Square. “Voters nationwide strongly support it and the GOP base demands it.”

When the Department of Justice was reached for comment, a spokesman told The Center Square: “President Trump is the most pro-life President in history, and his track record speaks for itself.”

“The Department of Justice represents FDA in these matters, and FDA is continuing to review the safety data for mifepristone,” the DOJ spokesman said.

“We asked the courts to stay these cases while that review is ongoing,” the DOJ spokesman said.

In its letter to acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche, SBA Pro-Life America urged the DOJ “to stop siding with the abortion drug industry against pro-life states,” according to an SBA press release.

“Louisiana, Florida and Texas, and Missouri, Idaho and Kansas sued the FDA in three separate cases to protect their citizens from the harms of abortion drugs and to stop policies that undermine their state laws, and the DOJ previously moved to dismiss all three cases,” the SBA press release said.

According to the release, “a recent report from a pro-abortion group claims there were over 1.1 million abortions in the U.S. in 2025.”

Additionally, there was “a 26% increase of mail-order drug abortions in states with pro-life laws,” the release said.

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