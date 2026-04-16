76ers return to Playoffs; Curry keeps Warriors alive

Published by Alejandro Baños 16 de abril, 2026

Fate had them reaching the decisive stage of the world’s top basketball league, and so it has come to pass. The Philadelphia 76ers managed to advance to the 2026 NBA Playoffs by defeating the Orlando Magic (109-97) at the Wells Fargo Center in Pennsylvania.

An anthological victory with which the 76ers—who finished seventh in the Eastern Conference standings— return to the NBA Playoffs after missing out last season.

From the start, Philadelphia went for the win. They started the first quarter ahead on the scoreboard and maintained their lead throughout the 48 minutes of play. Despite losing, the Magic resisted defiantly until the beginning of the last quarter.

Tyrese Maxey, with 31 points, was the standout performer for the 76ers in their game against the Magic and Philadelphia’s leading scorer. He was supported by Kelly Oubre Jr. and V.J. Edgecombe, who each added 19 points, as well as veterans Paul George, who finished with 16, and Andre Drummond, who recorded a double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds) and once again looked like the dominant center who led the Detroit Pistons.

"We played at full strength and each of us did our part to get this win. A lot of my teammates haven't had playoff experience. I told them we had to leave it all on the court to reach the goal," Maxey said after the game.

On the visiting side, Desmond Bane stood out (34 points). Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero (18 points) and Franz Wagner (12 points) were far from their usual.

In the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the 76ers will face the Boston Celtics, while the Magic will have to overcome the Charlotte Hornets in the Play-In to reach the season finale.

Curry wants to be in the NBA Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors are keeping their NBA Playoff hopes alive after rallying against the Los Angeles Clippers (121-126) at the Intuit Dome in California. A game in which the star of the most successful franchise of the last decade shone.

After an injury-plagued regular season, Stephen Curry was the hero against the Clippers. The point guard rediscovered his best form and poured in 35 points, with a high percentage of effectiveness from beyond the arc. In addition, Kristpas Porzingis outplayed his counterpart, dominated the paint and closed his account with 20 points, the same total as Gui Santos.

Now, the Warriors will play against the Phoenix Suns for one of the last two remaining spots to complete the roster for the Playoffs. The Clippers, meanwhile, say goodbye.