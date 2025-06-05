ICE arrests record number of immigrants in a single day

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de junio, 2025

The Trump administration continues to make it a priority to deal with the border crisis. Immigration agents have dramatically increased arrests. On Tuesday, at least 2,200 illegal immigrants were known to have been detained, the highest number in a single day on record.

Sources familiar with the situation explained that this is a 37% jump from the 1,600 daily arrests recorded last week.

The information was confirmed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesman who spoke to media outlets including NBC News and the New York Post.

In that regard, ICE sources explained that agents are working 24-hour days and no days off. They are also under orders to be on the streets and not to stay in the office.

"We’re paying the price for the last administration’s open borders policy," one source said.

Alternatives to Detention Program Several of the detainees were part of ICE's Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program, three sources told NBC.



This program allows undocumented immigrants, considered a low risk to public safety, to remain at liberty while being monitored through electronic devices such as shackles, mobile tracking apps or other geolocation methods, in addition to being subject to regular checks by authorities.

The data comes after Axios reported that Trump's top adviser, Stephen Miller, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded that immigration agents attempt to arrest 3.000 people per day during an intense meeting in late April.