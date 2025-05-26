German justice sentences four former Volkswagen executives for 'Dieselgate'

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de mayo, 2025

On Monday, the German judiciary convicted four former Volkswagen executives for their involvement in the "Dieselgate" emissions-rigging scandal, Bloomberg reported.

The case, which has caused stirs in the global auto industry for a decade when the auto giant admitted to manipulating millions of diesel vehicles to cheat pollution tests, issued prison sentences for two of the four businessmen it brought to trial, while the others were placed under house arrest.

Former VW executive Heinz-Jakob Neusser received a suspended prison sentence of one year and three months from the Braunschweig city court, according to the media outlet. Also the former head of drive electronics, identified only as Hanno J., was sentenced to two years and seven months in prison.

The most severe sentence of four years and six months was imposed on the former head of diesel engine development, Jens H., while the fourth defendant received a suspended sentence of one year and ten months.

Martin Winterkorn still awaiting trial due to his health condition

The separate trial against former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn is still on hold due to his current health condition, which his defense considers to be "delicate." The former auto industry executive went to trial in September before the court adjourned proceedings again in October, when they claimed he was unfit to testify.

The four men convicted on Monday, who have been on trial since 2021, were initially set to appear in court alongside Winterkorn. However, due to the former executive’s situation, the court decided to split the proceedings.

Other companies implicated in emissions scandal

The highest-ranking former executive to be convicted in the scandal so far is former Audi CEO Rupert Stadler. He was fined and given a suspended sentence in 2023 after admitting negligent fraud.

10-year class action lawsuit Signs of the scandal came to light in September 2015, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported manipulations in emissions testing of diesel cars. According to the entity's document, the German brand had used an illegal device to alter emissions in certain situations, such as consumption and homologation tests.



Five years later, the EU Court of Justice declared the software used to manipulate the values illegal. In May 2020, the German Supreme Court ruled that buyers of manipulated VW diesel models were entitled to compensation. Apart from VW, subsidiaries Audi, Škoda and Porsche were also affected by the emissions scandal, as well as other brands.

In February, French prosecutors called for Volkswagen to face aggravated fraud charges there as well. They said nearly a million French customers had to pay for services and repairs after the emissions violation was revealed.

Volkswagen said in a statement that "the proceedings in the Braunschweig court are against individuals" and have "no significant consequences for the cases before the civil courts involving Volkswagen" related to the scandal.