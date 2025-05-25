Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

Border Patrol finds 13 illegal immigrants hidden inside hay bales on a Texas highway

The Border Patrol chief noted that the operation resulted in the arrest of the driver of the vehicle, who now faces state charges of human smuggling.

Hay bales.

Hay bales.@USBPChief

Agustina Blanco
Published by
Agustina Blanco

In a joint operation conducted Monday on a Texas highway, agents from theU.S. Border Patrol (USBP) and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office discovered 13 undocumented immigrants hidden inside hay bales in a desperate attempt by human smugglers to evade authorities.

The find, described as "ingenious" but "prudent and dangerous" by the head of the Border Patrol, Michael Banks, highlights the lengths to which smugglers go to evade immigration controls.

According to the message posted by Banks on his X account, the operation resulted in the arrest of the driver of the vehicle, who now faces state charges for human trafficking.

Regarding the 13 undocumented immigrants, whose nationality was not specified in the release, they were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for processing.

Border Patrol and local authorities have intensified their efforts to dismantle these networks, combining patrols, surveillance technology, and interagency cooperation.

Chief Banks emphasized in his statement that "smugglers, they'll use any means necessary," regardless of the risks, to carry out their operations.

tracking