Border Patrol finds 13 illegal immigrants hidden inside hay bales on a Texas highway

Published by Agustina Blanco 24 de mayo, 2025

In a joint operation conducted Monday on a Texas highway, agents from theU.S. Border Patrol (USBP) and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office discovered 13 undocumented immigrants hidden inside hay bales in a desperate attempt by human smugglers to evade authorities.

The find, described as "ingenious" but "prudent and dangerous" by the head of the Border Patrol, Michael Banks, highlights the lengths to which smugglers go to evade immigration controls.

HAY there... WE FOUND YOU!



On Monday, USBP agents and Fayette County Sheriff's Office disrupted a "creative" human smuggling scheme on a Texas highway. Law enforcement authorities found 13 illegal aliens hiding inside hay bales! The driver was arrested and faces state charges… pic.twitter.com/l7M1Wa28Ct — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) May 23, 2025

According to the message posted by Banks on his X account, the operation resulted in the arrest of the driver of the vehicle, who now faces state charges for human trafficking.

Regarding the 13 undocumented immigrants, whose nationality was not specified in the release, they were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for processing.

Border Patrol and local authorities have intensified their efforts to dismantle these networks, combining patrols, surveillance technology, and interagency cooperation.

Chief Banks emphasized in his statement that "smugglers, they'll use any means necessary," regardless of the risks, to carry out their operations.