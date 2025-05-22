Aaron Rodgers, against trans participation in women's sports: "It's anti-woman"

Published by Alejandro Baños 22 de mayo, 2025

Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, spoke out against biological men participating in women's competitions, aligning himself with other athletes who have also publicly expressed their opposition.

Rodgers was the guest of Joe Rogan for the latest episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. In the interview, the player, winner of Super Bowl XLV with the Green Bay Packers, was blunt when it came to showing his rejection of biological men contesting women's competitions.

"The trans woman movement is actually anti-woman. There is a biological difference (between men and women)," responded Rodgers, 41, when Rogan asked him for his opinion on the matter.

Before Rodgers, other prominent voices in the sport spoke out on the issue showing their absolute rejection of biological men participating in women's competitions despite the fact that they consider themselves women.

One such athlete is Riley Gaines, who is leading a movement against allowing men who identify as women to compete against women, ever since she experienced being overwhelmingly defeated in competition by Lia Thomas, a transgender swimmer.

Another example is Sharron Davies. The British Olympic medalist swimmer said the fact that biological men want to compete against women is tantamount to "cheating."

Also Martina Navratilova. The 18-time Grand Slam winning tennis player has reiterated her opposition against trans participation in women's sports, even taking aim at the Democratic Party for having "totally failed" women and girls.

Currently, Rodgers, a Packers legend, is a free agent after being released by the New York Jets. The Pittsburgh Steelers could be his next destination.