Democratic congresswoman faces federal charges after confrontation with ICE agents in New Jersey

Published by Sabrina Martin 20 de mayo, 2025

On Monday, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba accused Rep. LaMonica McIver of obstructing law enforcement during an operation at the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark. At the same time, Habba announced that charges of trespassing against the mayor of that city, Ras Baraka, who was arrested in the same incident, were dismissed.

According to Habba, McIver allegedly "assaulted, impeded, and interfered" with federal agents, which constitutes a violation of Title 18 of the U.S. Code. The prosecutor argued that "conduct cannot be overlooked."

An oversight attempt that ended in confrontation

The altercation occurred earlier this month, when McIver, Baraka, and other lawmakers visited Delaney Hall to inspect detention conditions for people in ICE custody. The facility is managed by the private company GEO Group, and its operation has been questioned by activists and local authorities due to alleged irregularities in operating permits.

During the visit, and in the midst of a protest, the gates were opened to allow an ICE bus to pass through. It was then that Baraka, McIver, and three other officials broke through the access, prompting a response from federal agents. Baraka was arrested and charged with trespassing, but those charges were dropped after a legal review.

McIver: "The charges are political"

McIver claimed his presence at the scene was part of his legislative oversight responsibility. He accused ICE of provoking the confrontation and branded the charges against him as "purely political."

"We were fulfilling our lawful oversight responsibilities," he said. "They mischaracterize and distort my actions and are meant to criminalize and deter legislative oversight."

Tensions over control of Delaney Hall.

The episode comes amid a growing conflict between local and federal authorities over the use and regulation of private detention centers. The city of Newark alleges that Delaney Hall lacks a valid certificate of occupancy, while GEO Group insists that the facility complies with all regulations.

Following the protests, security was beefed up around the perimeter of the facility, with barricades and signs warning of the legal consequences of entering the property.