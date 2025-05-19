National Weather Service forecasts risk of severe thunderstorms over next few days after weekend that left 28 dead

Published by Agustina Blanco 19 de mayo, 2025

A series of severe storms continues to batter the United States, putting millions of people at risk after a devastating weekend that left at least 28 dead in several states.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings of a severe weather event that will extend for several days, with thunderstorms, tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds threatening regions from central Texas to Iowa.

As of Monday, approximately 31 million people are at risk of severe storms in an area spanning from central Texas to Iowa. Cities most likely to face tornadoes include Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Dallas, Texas; and Kansas City, Missouri.

The National Weather Service has warned of "significant severe weather" in the south-central Plains and the Ozarks, with multiple rounds of storms expected between afternoon and evening. Hazards include large hail, destructive winds and several tornadoes, some of which could be strong.

This event follows a deadly weekend in which at least 10 states reported tornadoes, including Reno County, Kansas and Palo Pinto County, Texas.

What to expect



On Tuesday, the threat will continue with 26 million people at risk of severe storms from Louisiana to Indiana. Cities such as London, Kentucky; Memphis, Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama; and Bowling Green and Lexington, Kentucky, face the possibility of large hail, destructive winds and strong tornadoes.

The risk of thunderstorms will diminish on Wednesday, although some strong storms could persist from the Carolinas to the mid-Atlantic. In addition, heavy rainfall associated with these storms increases the risk of flash flooding through Wednesday, particularly in areas such as Little Rock, Arkansas; Paducah, Kentucky; southern Indiana; central Missouri; and southern Iowa.

The authorities are urging residents in the affected areas to stay informed of weather warnings and take precautions for the extreme weather conditions expected over the next few days.

Storm havoc over the weekend



Storms and tornadoes wreaked havoc, leaving a death toll of 28, with Missouri and Kentucky being the hardest hit states.

In Kentucky,Governor Andy Beshear reported that 19 people were killed by a single tornado that touched down Friday in southeastern Laurel County, damaging hundreds of homes. Preliminary surveys by the National Weather Service confirmed significant tornado damage in several counties, including EF3 category damage in Laurel County.

Among the victims in Kentucky was Major Leslie Roger Leatherman of the Laurel County Fire Department, who lost his life while responding to the tornado. The department described him as "a dedicated public servant for 39 years, answering the call to protect and help others in their most critical time of need. His courage, commitment, and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

In Missouri, authorities reported seven weather-related deaths since Friday: five in St. Louis County and two in Scott County.

More than 5,000 homes and buildings were damaged after the passage of two confirmed tornadoes in St. Louis, one of them classified as an EF3 with winds up to 152 mph, according to the St. Louis Weather Service office. For her part, St. Louis Mayor Cara Spencer confirmed the extent of the damage.

Virginia also reported two deaths caused by falling trees during the storms.

Nationwide, more than 75,000 people were without power as of 1:00 p.m. EDT Monday, including more than 30,000 in Missouri, 13,000 in Michigan and 9,000 in Kentucky and Tennessee, according to reports from NBC News.

The storms have also led to the cancellation of events, such as the Halsey concert scheduled for Monday night at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, due to severe weather in the region.