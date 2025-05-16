Ashley Pardo case: Authorities reveal she bought guns for her son knowing he was planning a school shooting

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de mayo, 2025

Authorities have released details about Ashley Pardo's case. The woman is accused of aiding in the commission of acts of terrorism after purchasing weapons and tactical equipment for her 13-year-old son, who had repeatedly expressed interest in committing a school shooting.

Police explained that Pardo, 33, "wasn't concerned" about her son's behavior and bought the guns for the boy as a reward for babysitting his younger siblings.

Pardo was arrested Monday, as was the minor. According to the police report, that day, the boy went to Jeremiah Rhodes High School in San Antonio after telling his grandmother he "would be famous." He left after a brief visit to the school.

The boy was subsequently detained off campus, according to a letter to families from the school's principal, Felismina Martinez, posted on Facebook.

Now the juvenile is facing terrorism and weapons charges.

"The simple fact that the young man was apparently planning some act of violence based on the things that we found out he was doing, and the mother was assisting him," said San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, who addressed the basis for the charge.

In addition, it was known that the child had had a strange attitude since January. However, authorities specified that the mother seemed indifferent to the situation.

"School officials found a hand-drawn map of the school, labeled a 'suicide route', with a rifle illustrated on the paper, the documents say, and the child told officials that he was fascinated with past mass shooters," detailed New York Times, which had access to the court documents.

The court documents also showed that in April, the minor was suspended after using a school-provided computer to investigate the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which claimed the lives of more than 50 people in 2019.

On the same day of the suspension the boy reportedly attempted suicide. The boy's grandmother had already warned authorities that the mother had bought ammunition and weapons for him.

The grandmother also allegedly found an explosive, which had the name of the gunman who committed the Christchurch shooting written on it.

The boy's mother was arrested before being released on $75,000 bail. She is due to appear in court in San Antonio on July 17.