Vancouver car-ramming suspect charged with murder

Mark Carney kneeling at the site of the deadly attack in Vancouver. ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

Published by Israel Duro 28 de abril, 2025

Kai-Ji Adam Lo, the suspect behind the mass shooting that killed 11 people and injured dozens at a Filipino festival in Vancouver, western Canada, is facing several counts of second-degree murder, police said Sunday. Authorities stated that the 30-year-old, who has already made his first court appearance, acted deliberately. Police also noted that Lo has a history of mental health issues.

Although investigators have ruled out, for now, the possibility that the hit-and-run was a terrorist act intended to influence Monday’s election, authorities are continuing to investigate the motive behind the bloody attack that left 11 people dead, including a five-year-old boy. Several of the injured remain in critical condition, and the death toll could still rise.

Restrained by the crowd before being arrested

The suspect, who was restrained by the crowd before being arrested, had a significant history of interactions with police and mental health professionals, police chief Steve Rai said at a news conference earlier in the day.

The incident occurred on Saturday as members of the Filipino community gathered to celebrate Lapu-Lapu Day, honoring the 16th-century Filipino anti-colonial leader.

Political reactions

In a brief address to the nation, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the attack as "every family's nightmare." "Last night, several families lost a sister, a brother, a mother, a father, a son or a daughter," he said.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, who will face Carney at the polls, posted on X: "I am shocked by the terrible news tonight from the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver."

King Charles III of England, Canada's head of state, expressed his "deep sadness" on Sunday over "this terrible tragedy."

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos also addressed the tragedy, saying in a statement that he was "completely devastated to learn of the terrible incident."

A region with a large Asian population

Many Asian communities, primarily Chinese, Indian, and Filipino, live in western Canada, with a large population around Vancouver, the country’s third-largest city. "We still can't find the words to express the deep anguish this senseless tragedy has caused us," said Filipino BC, the community group that organized Saturday's event, on Instagram.

The hit-and-run also comes one year after Canadian Nathaniel Veltman was sentenced to life in prison for deliberately running over a Muslim family with his truck in Ontario in 2021.

An attack on the eve of Canada's election day

It also coincides with Monday's election, when Canadians will go to the polls following a frenetic campaign in which candidates have courted voters with issues like the rising cost of living and combating U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Carney, who succeeded Justin Trudeau after his popularity and support dwindled, is now the favorite to win the election, capitalizing on the fear provoked by Donald Trump's measures and announcements in the neighboring country.