Jacqueline Ma: from California "Teacher of the Year" to child sex offender

The former teacher has been tried for child abuse

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de mayo, 2025

A former Southern California educator has gone from "Teacher of the Year" to facing trial where she could end up with a sentence of 30 years to life in prison for sexually abusing two of her sixth-grade students.

A San Diego County Superior Court judge over the weekend sentenced Jacqueline Ma, 36, to prison after pleading guilty in February to two counts of forcible lewd acts against a child, one count of lewd acts against another minor and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Two years ago Ma appeared on local television explaining "how she connects with distracted students" after receiving recognition as one of the county's top educators. Last Friday she appeared on camera again, this time addressing the court.

Handcuffed, crying and guilty

"I abused my authority, exercised my power and control over them, and deceived them," the woman revealed, handcuffed and crying. "Children this age should be playing outside, feeling carefree. I took their childhood away from them," she added in court.

Her sentencing statement, broadcast partially on Fox 5 San Diego, also included an apology to the victims and their families.

According to police and the district attorney's office, Jacqueline Ma had lured young children with "gifts, food and special attention and even did their homework for them."

Prosecutors exposed, among other evidence, that Ma worked with one boy for more than a year before sexually assaulting him in her classroom over a three-month period while his parents believed he was in an after-school basketball program.

Further investigation into the former teacher revealed that she had assaulted and sexually assaulted a second victim, an 11-year-old boy in 2020, according to the district attorney's office report.

The assault occurred well before Ma was named San Diego County's "Teacher of the Year" for the 2022-2023 school year. She had practiced as a teacher in the National School District since 2013.

Ma will not be eligible for parole until 2055, one of the prosecutors testified.