FBI deputy director says illegal immigrant criminals and child predators' days are 'numbered'

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino issued a detailed update on the bureau's operations Saturday, stating that the agency is focused on eliminating dangerous criminals and protecting children.

In a lengthy post on X , Bongino outlined several priorities and criticized what he described as misleading media coverage of the FBI's work.

"The workforce has been working overtime on task force operations to remove dangerous illegal aliens from the country. The work continues," the Trump administration official wrote. "If you came here illegally to prey on our citizens, your days here are numbered," he said.

The deputy director of the agency revealed that these operations are only beginning and are set to intensify in the coming weeks.

"These removal and incarceration operations will dramatically change the crime landscape in the country when combined with the administration's laser-focus on sealing the border shut," he added in the social media post.

New initiative to protect children from predators

Bongino also emphasized a new initiative aimed at protecting children from predators.

"Crimes against children are a priority for the workforce. Operation 'Restoring Justice,' where we locked up child predators and 764 subjects, in every part of the country, is just the beginning. We are going to take your freedom if you take away a child's innocence," he said.

In his message, Bongino also criticized the FBI’s responses to Congress and the public regarding several high-profile cases, including the attack on Rep. Steve Scalise, the Nashville school shooting, the Hurricane Crossfire investigation, and the origins of COVID-19.

The senior investigations official also noted the ongoing collaboration with the Department of Justice on the Jeffrey Epstein case.

The statement ended with gratitude for the public’s attention and a call for Americans to continue monitoring the FBI’s progress. “God bless America, and all those who defend her,” he wrote.

Dan Bongino began his law enforcement career with the New York Police Department in 1995, later joining the U.S. Secret Service in 1999 and eventually serving in the elite Presidential Protection Division under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.