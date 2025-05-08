Homicides drop in big cities at the start of 2025

Published by Sabrina Martin 7 de mayo, 2025

In the first three months of 2025, major U.S. cities recorded a 21% drop in homicides over the same period last year, according to figures compiled by the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA). In addition, overall violent crime - including robberies, rapes, and aggravated assaults - decreased by an average of 14%, according to police reports from 68 cities.

The data reflect a continuation of the downward trend in violence rates following the spike recorded during the pandemic. The figures also come amid a political debate surrounding public safety, in which various authorities, including President Donald Trump, have warned about the impact of immigration on U.S. communities.

Notable drops in several cities

Cities such as Denver (58%), Honolulu (82%), Minneapolis (54%), Dallas (44%), and Philadelphia (28%) show significant declines in homicides during the first quarter of this year. Although New York did not submit data to the MCCA, its own portal indicates a 34% reduction in homicides.

A particular case is Aurora, Colorado, where statistics reveal a 36% decrease in homicides, after also dropping 5% in 2024. During the 2024 campaign, Trump had mentioned that city when pointing out the risk of criminal activity by foreign gangs.

Variations among cities

Despite the overall reduction, some areas reported troubling increases. Fort Worth, Texas, experienced a 112% rise in homicides compared to the first quarter of 2024. Houston recorded a 21% increase and Kansas City, 31%.

Factors under analysis

Various reports indicate that the increase in homicides in 2020 was related to the social impact of pandemic closures, including job losses and school closures. Research also mentions that police reorganization and increased arrests have contributed to reduced violence in some cities.

The evolution of crime in the United States continues to be a topic of priority attention in the public debate, as local and federal authorities adjust their strategies in the face of changes in urban security.