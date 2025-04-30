Trump delivers jobs, security and the American dream for Hispanics

30 de abril, 2025

In just 13 weeks back in office, President Donald J. Trump is proving that his America First agenda is also a Hispanic prosperity agenda—one built on opportunity, safety, and unwavering commitment to our communities.

For decades, politicians have made promises to the Hispanic community, only to forget us once elections were over. But President Trump is different. He doesn’t just talk; he delivers. As National Director of Hispanic Outreach at the America First Policy Institute and a lifelong advocate for Hispanic empowerment, I’ve seen firsthand how President Trump’s policies are changing lives across the country. The results speak louder than any press conference ever could.

President Trump’s pro-growth policies are creating a new era of economic opportunity for Hispanics. In just the past week, we saw a cascade of job-creating announcements that directly benefit working families across the country, including ours. Abbott Laboratories is investing $500 million in its facilities in Texas and Illinois, bringing high-quality manufacturing jobs to communities with large Hispanic populations. NVIDIA, one of the most innovative companies in tech, committed to manufacturing its AI supercomputers entirely in the U.S. as part of a $500 billion domestic investment strategy.

These are not just corporate headlines—they are real opportunities for Hispanic families seeking financial stability and advancement. Before COVID and the Biden years of economic malaise, President Trump led the country to the lowest Hispanic unemployment rate ever recorded—just 3.9% in 2019. Now, he’s laser-focused on repeating and surpassing that success.

Meanwhile, Honda’s decision to shift production of the Civic from Japan to the U.S.—with plans to increase U.S. production by up to 30%—is another step in bringing manufacturing back home and providing our communities with dignified, well-paying jobs.

President Trump knows that prosperity is impossible without security. That’s why he is restoring law and order and protecting our neighborhoods from the scourge of illegal immigration and violent crime. In March, U.S. Border Patrol recorded the fewest illegal crossings at the southwest border on record, down 94% from the year before.

This isn’t just a statistic—it’s a direct result of President Trump’s relentless pursuit of border security. Our families—especially in border states like Texas, Arizona, and California—know too well the danger that comes from open borders. We are often the first to suffer the consequences of gang violence, drug trafficking, and criminal activity enabled by weak enforcement.

Thanks to President Trump, dangerous individuals are being removed from our streets. Just this past week, ICE arrested a convicted rapist in Brooklyn, a murderer in Los Angeles, and an arsonist in Virginia—all illegal immigrants who posed a threat to our families. And that’s just scratching the surface.

Hispanics, many of whom work multiple jobs and stretch every dollar, are seeing relief under President Trump’s leadership. His latest executive orders are driving down prescription drug prices, particularly for low-income seniors and uninsured Americans. That means cheaper insulin, lifesaving medications, and more money in the pockets of our abuelitas and abuelitos.

President Trump is also standing up for American fishermen and farmers—many of whom are Hispanic—by cutting through red tape, rolling back burdensome regulations, and fighting unfair foreign trade practices that hurt our industries. The reopening of the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument to commercial fishing is a major boost to the Pacific Island economy, including Hispanic communities that depend on seafood exports.

Under President Trump’s leadership, we're seeing a cultural shift. Institutions are dismantling toxic “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) programs that divided rather than united us. The Hispanic community doesn't want quotas or condescension—we want merit-based opportunities, strong families, and a fair shot at the American Dream.

At James Madison University, Ball State, and even public schools in Michigan, DEI bureaucracies are being replaced with programs that promote excellence, not division. President Trump is leading the charge, restoring common sense and meritocracy across the country.

From job creation to public safety, from economic empowerment to healthcare reform, President Trump is building a future where all Americans—especially Hispanics—can thrive. His Week 13 wins are not just victories on paper—they are proof of a president who gets results and puts our people first.

As we move forward, let’s remember: President Trump doesn’t make empty promises—he builds legacies. And for the Hispanic community, that legacy is one of strength, opportunity, and boundless hope.

Jorge Martinez is Senior Advisor and National Director of Hispanic Outreach for America First Works. He previously served as Press Secretary for the U.S. Department of Justice.