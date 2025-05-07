Published by Diane Hernández 7 de mayo, 2025

The U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) has announced a partnership with the media outlet One America News Network (OAN) to deliver news content to its affiliated networks, including the Office of Cuba Broadcasting (OCB), Radio Martí, and Voice of America (VOA).

According to a statement by Kari Lake, senior advisor to USAGM, this idea was born after "OCB suggested that we explore OAN as a news channel option for the Miami-based, U.S. government-funded news operation that broadcasts to Cuba."

The news comes to light nearly a month after the Trump Administration issued an executive order instructing USAGM leadership to reduce the agency's operation "to the minimum presence and function required by law."

After Lake made contact with OAN, the outlet offered its news and video service free of charge, revealed the pro-Trump politician on X.

According to the advisor, "this is a huge benefit to the U.S. taxpayer, which is the sole source of funding for USAGM media, which broadcasts solely to international audiences."

Reliability and taxpayer savings

Kari Lake clarified that while she does not editorially control the programming content of VOA and OCB, she can assure that both media outlets have "reliable and credible choices in their reporting and news programming."

She also commented in her post, that incorporating OAN as a video and news source saves U.S. taxpayers money, and has a serious information service.

Lake recalled that One America News Network is one of the few remaining American family-owned media networks in the U.S. and thanked them for their generosity.

OAN, also known as One America News, is a pro-Trump television channel and political news and commentary website founded by Robert Herring Sr. and owned by Herring Networks, Inc. that launched on July 4, 2013.