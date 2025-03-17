Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de marzo, 2025

The Trump administration on Sunday began mass layoffs at Voice of America (VOA) and other state-funded media outlets.

Employeess were notified of layoffs by email

The day after all employees were placed on notice, contractor staff received an email notifying them that the layoffs would be effective on March 31.

The email, which several employees confirmed to AFP, stated, "You must cease any work immediately and are not permitted to access agency buildings or systems."

Contractors make up a significant portion of VOA's workforce, primarily consisting of staff in non-English language services.

Most of VOA's full-time staff, with more legal protections, were not immediately terminated, but remain on administrative suspension and were asked not to report for duty.

Protecting taxpayers from radical left-wing propaganda

In a statement, the White House explained that this "will ensure that taxpayers are no longer exposed to radical" left-wing propaganda carried by these media outlets.

The agency had 3,384 employees in fiscal year 2023 and had requested $950 million for its operations in the current fiscal year.

With VOA in limbo, some of its services have begun to play music due to the lack of new programs.