Massachusetts: daycare center that housed Brazilian illegal alien wanted for child sexual abuse closes down

Published by Williams Perdomo 7 de mayo, 2025

A day care center on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, closed after it was learned that an illegal immigrant staying at the facility was a Brazilian fugitive wanted for child molestation.

Authorities reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Boston Office of Deportation and Removal Enforcement (ERO) arrested this Brazilian fugitive wanted for the rape of a 13-year-old minor in his native country. The arrest occurred last October 31 in Bourne.

The subject was identified as Andre Tiago Lucas. ICE explained that he was convicted by a Brazilian court on December 6, 2016 for the rape of a vulnerable person. The sentence was nine years and four months in prison. Without serving the sentence, he fled Brazil and settled in Massachusetts.

Local media such as Boston 25 reported that the illegal was living with a person identified as Franciele Nunes in the nursery of his Hyannis home. The media outlet's revelation is part of its investigation into Tiago Lucas.

The report noted that according to Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) records, the agency inspected the daycare on five occasions but found no evidence that Tiago Lucas was at the residence during any of those visits.

"It's disgusting"

Massachusetts Republican state Rep. Steven George Xiarhos condemned the event. "It's absolutely disgusting and shameful, and it never should have happened, but it doesn't shock me," Xiarhos said in remarks to Fox News.

"I was a police officer for 40 years right here on Cape Cod in the county of Yarmouth, so I'm familiar with background checks. I'm familiar with people who break the law. This never should have happened. Someone like that, first of all, never should've been in the country, and then never should've been in Massachusetts, but he was, and how did that happen?" the Republican added.

The lawmaker argued that people entering the country and residing in Massachusetts need stronger background checks.

"It starts with being a secure nation, and we have to do real background checks, not just a CORI [Criminal Offender Record Information] check," he stressed.