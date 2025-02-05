Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 5 de febrero, 2025

Google is backtracking on a goal to increase diversity in its workforce. Less than a month into the second Trump Administration, the tech giant broke the news to its employees via an email accessed by The Wall Street Journal. In addition, they will be reviewing their approach to the DEI.

According to the WSJ, Google will no longer pursue hiring goals to improve minority representation in its workforce.

This plan began in mid-2020, immediately following the George Floyd case. Google communicated at the time that, by 2025, its idea was to increase the proportion of "leadership representation of underrepresented groups" by 30%.

From 2021 to 2024, the tech giant included in its annual report that the company was "committed to making diversity, equity, and inclusion part of everything we do and to growing a workforce that is representative of the users we serve." However, this paragraph no longer appeared in 2025.

"Google has always been committed to creating a workplace where we hire the best people wherever we operate, create an environment where everyone can thrive, and treat everyone fairly. That’s exactly what you can expect to see going forward," the email reads.

"We’ll continue to invest in states across the US — and in many countries globally — but in the future we will no longer have aspirational goals," Google added.

With these measures, the company led by Sundar Pichai joined similar initiatives by Meta and Amazon, which also began eliminating or cutting teams charged with carrying out diversity proposals.

The first was Amazon, which in December removed from its website the following phrase: "Diversity, equity and inclusion are good for business." At the same time, they informed their employees about the reduction of some diversity initiatives.

Meta's vice president of human resources, Janelle Gale, said that "the legal and policy landscape around diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the United States is changing."