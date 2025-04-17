Inspired Tyler Herro leads Heat to victory over Bulls in 'Play-In' win

Published by Víctor Mendoza 16 de abril, 2025

The Miami Heat extended their 2024-25 season with a 109-90 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday in Chicago in the NBA Play-In, in a game in which Tyler Herro starred with 38 points.

Herro, 25, scored 23 of his 38 points in a first half in which he hit all eight of his attempts from the field, including three 3-pointers.

"I wanted to come out and attack," Herro said. "We had a couple of days off, and we came in really prepared, the job is not done; we have to win one more game to get into the playoffs."

"We know Atlanta lost in Orlando, and they are a tough team; we have to execute the plan the coaching staff has for us."

TYLER HERRO TAKES OVER, HEAT KEEP SEASON ALIVE 🙌



🔥 38 PTS (23 in 1st half)

🔥 68.4 FG% (13-19 from field)



Miami will take on Atlanta Friday at 7pm/et on TNT... winner gets the 8 seed in the East! pic.twitter.com/oPARGl6N81 — NBA (@NBA) April 17, 2025

Miami will have one final test to seal passage to the NBA Playoffs on Friday when it faces the Atlanta Hawksin the playoff tournament finale.

The winner will be seeded eighth and will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

In the first half, the Heat led by as many as 25 points, shooting for 56 percent (10/18) effectiveness from the three-point line versus 33 percent (6/18) for the Bulls.

The three-game series during the regular season ended with three wins in favor of Chicago; two of the three games were at home for the Bulls.

Chicago showed a better offensive disposition in the third quarter, one that cost Miami all season long, and managed to close the gap to 14 points.

During the regular season, Miami suffered 15 losses after leading at the end of the first three quarters, an NBA record.

Josh Giddey, who was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to Chicago on June 21, started despite having hand discomfort while Lonzo Ball was absent with a wrist injury.

Giddey, 22, recorded 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, leading his team in scoring.

The Heat are aiming to become the first team to enter the playoffs by being seeded tenth in the playoff tournament.