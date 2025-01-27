Amazon removes woke elements from its public policies

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 27 de enero, 2025

Amazon has removed sections from its public list of corporate commitments that were specifically focused on protecting Black and LGBT individuals. This move has been interpreted by many as signaling alignment with the Trump administration, drawing swift criticism from left-wing activists.

In reality, Amazon has simply reorganized its corporate commitments. As part of this reorganization, the company has removed sections titled "Black Equity" and "LGBTQ+ Rights" from its website, along with all mentions of the term "transgender." However, advocacy for these groups has been consolidated under the "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" section, which now states that "unequal treatment of anyone – including Black people, LGBTQ+ individuals, Asians, women, and others – is unacceptable."

U-turn on trans people

Before implementing the changes, Amazon emphasized its "support" for Black employees and customers. The company also voiced support for "legislation to combat misconduct and racial bias in policing, efforts to protect and expand voting rights, and initiatives aimed at improving health and educational outcomes for Black people."

The most notable shift is in Amazon's stance on transgender issues. The company has removed all references to transgender people, despite maintaining, as recently as late December, a commitment to collaborating with federal and state administrations on legislation protecting transgender individuals. Notably, Amazon also previously offered "gender transition benefits based on the Standards of Care published by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH)."

Amazon claims this is "an update"

In addition, Amazon has updated the information about working at the company. The page previously titled "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" has been renamed to "Inclusive Experiences and Technology." Similarly, Amazon's stated commitment to "advancing DEI through technology" has been revised to "advancing the employee experience."

In a statement provided to The Washington Post, company spokeswoman Kelly Nantel explained, "We update this page from time to time to ensure it reflects changes we’ve made to various programs and positions." Notably, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns the media outlet that raised questions about the company’s apparent shift in stance.