Noem reopens Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office, closed by Biden

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de abril, 2025

Kristi Noem announced that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reopened the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office. It was previously shut down by the Biden administration, leaving victims of crimes committed by undocumented migrants without access to many key support services and resources.

"Rachel Morin's death was a preventable tragedy. And I am committed to protecting women like her ... We’re working to protect Americans, and provide the resources victims need when a crime occurs," Noem wrote on X.

The Trump administration official declared days ago that the previous administration ignored families and other victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants. Noem's words on Tuesday are related to a murder case that has shaken the country.

Illegal immigrant convicted in brutal murder of Rachel Morin A fugitive from El Salvador was convicted Monday of the 2023 murder of a woman who was attacked while exercising on the Ma & Pa trail in Bel Air, Md.



Prosecutors alleged that Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 24, was carrying out a planned attack at the time when he pulled Rachel Morin off her route, slammed her head against nearby rocks, raped her and hid her body in a drainage culvert.



According to Randolph Rice, an attorney representing Morin's relatives, the Salvadoran was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape, among other crimes.

The acting director of ICE, Todd Lyons, also offered statements following the relaunch of VOICE.

"It is unacceptable for undocumented aliens to harm U.S. citizens. But now, thanks to President Trump, we can help people who are victims of criminal aliens through the VOICE Office," the head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

Purpose of VOICE

The Office of VOICE, according to its website, is intended to help victims track and understand the immigration enforcement and deportation process, register victims to receive automated information on the custody status of criminal aliens in ICE custody, and provide additional criminal or immigration history on illegal immigrants to victims or their families.

It also provides access to social service professionals and local contacts who can help connect victims with resources and service providers.

The office was first launched in 2017 by the Trump administration as a dedicated resource for those who have been victims of immigration-related crimes.