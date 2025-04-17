Champions League: Arsenal and Inter seal their qualification to the semis with authority

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 16 de abril, 2025

If there are two teams that have not convinced their fans and the public this season, it is Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, two European giants that, due to various managerial decisions and a very heavy schedule, were left with unbalanced squads and, by level and results, are finishing a sporting year below expectations. In contrast, their opponents in the Champions League quarterfinals, Arsenal and Inter Milan, are two solid teams that, with great authority, qualified for the semifinals by conquering Santiago Bernabeu and making the Giuseppe Meazza stadium respect, respectively.

The 'gunner' hammer

The Arsenal of Arteta, one of the teams with the best defensive ratio in Europe, went to the Bernabéu with a tranquility that was unthinkable for the unwary who thought that the mystique of the most feared stadium in European soccer would be enough to produce the first goal of the much-publicized and anticipated "comeback".

The reality, however, prevailed: Arsenal came to the Bernabeu and, with a more reactive game compared to the first leg where they overwhelmed Los Merengues (3-0), dominated the development of the game and could even have taken a quick lead if Saka did not miss a penalty just after the start of the match.

Courtois' save, however, was anecdotal, as Madrid were unable to score in the first half. Rodrigo, Mbappé, Vinicius and Bellinhgam again looked disconnected, disappointing every one of the Merengues fans who, relying on their history, dreamed of another magical night of comebacks.

But Arsenal, well-worked by Arteta, closed down the center and set up a spider's web all around the front of the box that made a docile, insipid and uncreative Madrid desperate. At the end of the day, the only way to reach the box for the Merengues was the lateral cross for a Mbappé who shies away from pressing and aerial play, becoming an easy prey for Saliba, who proved impassable throughout the series beyond a gross error in the 1-1.

Arsenal, in the end, managed to strike first: at 65' of the match, with Madrid increasingly desperate and played, the Gunner side managed to string together a sensational defensive move. Merino, first, started by combing a long delivery; Saka, shaken by the missed penalty, linked up with Ødegaard, the ball went through Rice and, as if nothing happened, it came back to Merino, who found a perfect Bukayo who only had to delicately brush the ball over a helpless Courtois.

Saka, que malogró su penal picándola, pone la serie 4-0 con esta definición exquisita.



El fútbol siempre da revancha, capítulo 10000. pic.twitter.com/7MhpbsRgje — Pablo Giralt (@giraltpablo) April 16, 2025

Madrid, however, were still in the ascendancy. Just two minutes after the 0-1, Raya and Saliba had a disconnection at the start, allowing Vinicius JR. to steal and break the scoreline; generating a slight breeze of hope in a Bernabeu that began to roar.

However, the gunners seemed to be undeterred by the blow, as they controlled every one of the Merengues' attempts at will, gradually turning the Bernabeu off again. Finally, it was Gabriel Martinelli who put the final seal on a direct passage to the semis, sealing the victory for Arteta's men in the 93rd minute with a final counterattack that left the Madridistas mute.

The 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid confirms Arteta's Arsenal as one of the strongest teams in European soccer in recent seasons and a serious candidate to win the Orejona, as are the other three semifinalists.

Inzaghi's wall

While Arsenal built a wall in Madrid, Simone Inzaghi's Inter were not far behind, proving once again that few teams master the art of defending the box and counter-attacking.

Faced with a struggling and wounded Bayern Munich, Inter, with their classic 3-5-2 formation, steered the tie where they wanted it to go: forcing the team led by Kompany to abuse wing play and play one-on-one with Thuram and Lautaro in the neroazurro midfield; the ideal terrain for a team that has very well worked the defense of the area and quick counter-attacking starts.

Lautaro, who had already made his mark in Munich, worked more as a striker than as a striker, constantly setting up his teammates who found free escape routes time and time again. It was Inter that generated, in fact, the best chances, despite Bayern having more possession and attacking more in volume.

But, volume does not equal quality, as Inter had already demonstrated in the first leg.

However, despite the dominance and the tranquility of having the series under control, it was Harry Kane at 52' who put the Bavarians ahead, finding himself, finally, far from Acerbi inside the box and marked by a Dimarco who sinned passive in a deadly area. With a cross-shot, the English striker, who had missed a very clear one in the first match, beat Sommer and put the 0-1 partial to equalize the tie at 2-2.

However, Inter's reaction was furious and forceful. First, they subdued a Bayern side that, in a matter of minutes, was already up against their goal. Then, through the blessed dead ball and their captain, Lautaro Martinez, came the equalizer, with the Argentinian hunting down a perfect rebound in the six-yard box to burn the net at 58' and regain the aggregate lead.

🤯🇦🇷 GOL DE LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ PARA PONER LA SERIE 3-2 ANTE BAYERN MÚNICH.



SIEMPRE LAUTARO. 🐂pic.twitter.com/tkWTbIKt5W — Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) April 16, 2025

Just three minutes later, Benjamin Pavard, in a tremendous performance, applied the inexorable law of the ex and, with a furious header, beat the young Urbig to turn the game aroundand virtually seal the tie.

Bayern Munich había empatado la serie apenas iniciaba el segundo tiempo.



Inter respondió con Lautaro Martínez y ahora con Benjamin Pavard.



Inter 4 - 2 Bayern Munich en el global.



pic.twitter.com/kSz5Qpk7D8 — Tomiconcina (@Tomiconcina) April 16, 2025

Bayern still managed to fight back. Despite the injuries, they avenged Inter's two saved balls and, through Dier, managed to bring the match back on level terms and put the series within striking distance, 3-4.

Inter, already exhausted, had to do without their three stars: Lautaro, Barella and Bastoni; replaced by Bisseck, Taremi and Frattesi, position by position. From then on, it was an exercise in resistance for the home side.

Kompany, threw all his weight behind him: Gnabry, Coman, Muller, Olise, Kane, Guerreiro; all on the field to seek the desired equality and send the match into extra time.

But Inter, expert in suffering, held on to their advantage and responded in front of a Giuseppe Meazza that was a veritable madhouse.

Now, Inter, who are fighting for the treble, will face an old acquaintance: FC Barcelona, also a contender for the triple crown. On the other side, Arsenal and PSG, two Orejona virgins, will be looking for a place in the final.