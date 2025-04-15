Gov. Newsom allocates millions of dollars to save health care program overflowing with illegal immigrants

Published by Diane Hernández 15 de abril, 2025

California's governor, Gavin Newsom, signed a $2.8 billion bailout Monday to close the state's shortfall in the Medicaid program. The budget for that program exceeded last year's projections because of an expansion to include illegal immigrants.

The move, confirmed by Newsom's office to Fox News Digital, comes after the Democratic governor asked lawmakers for $3.4 billion from the state's general fund to cover about $6.2 billion in outstanding costs for Medi-Cal, one of the state's primary health care programs that receives funding from federal and state taxpayers.

The additional funds would help keep the program running through June for about 15 million Californians, including non-citizens.

Republicans have criticized the loan, arguing that the current Medicaid program is not sustainable with illegal immigrants included in coverage.

1.6 million undocumented immigrants are currently enrolled in Medi-Cal

According to state data, approximately 1.6 million undocumented immigrants are currently enrolled in Medi-Cal, part of the program's total 15 million enrollees. California had initially projected that the expansion would cost just under $6 billion for fiscal year 2024-2025, however, just one year later, costs have far exceeded that estimate.

Newsom's latest budget proposal raises the cost of covering illegal immigrants by $8.4 billion for 2024-2025, and $7.4 billion in 2026.

Meanwhile a new Republican proposal seeks to cut $880 billion, mostly from Medicaid, over the next decade to curb what they consider to be runaway government spending.