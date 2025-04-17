The mother of Rachel Morin, killed by an illegal Salvadoran immigrant, defended Trump's immigration policy at the White House

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de abril, 2025

Rachel Morin was a mother of five who, in 2023, was murdered by an illegal Salvadoran immigrant, Victor Martínez-Hernández. Among other crimes, he was convicted of first-degree murder and first-degree rape. In this context, Morin's mother, Patty, spoke from the White House press briefing room, where she gave a first-person account of the pain the family went through.

Patty Morin appeared next to Karoline Leavitt, press secretary, who introduced her to reporters before giving her the floor.

Morin began by questioning Senator Chris Van Hollen from Maryland, the state in which her daughter's crime took place, about his trip to El Salvador to press for the return to the country of Kilmar Abrego, a wrongfully deported immigrant.

"To have a senator from Maryland who didn't even acknowledge, or barely acknowledge, my daughter and the brutal death that she endured, leaving her five children without a mother…so that he can use my taxpayer money to fly to El Salvador to bring back someone that's not even an American citizen? Why does that person have more right than I do, or my daughter or my grandchildren? I don't, I don't understand this," he said.

She then revealed sensitive details about her daughter's crime, detailing a brutality that silenced the press room.

Among other things, she detailed how Martinez-Hernandez premeditated the crime of her daughter, who was leaving to work out at a Maryland gym when she was surprised by the illegal immigrant. She was beaten in such a way that, as her mother recounted, the authorities decided not to reveal to them all the details about the condition of the body.

"These are the kind of people that have no, no compulsion. Like to them, this is nothing. And when he was sitting in the courtroom, he actually looked like he thought he was going to be set free. There was no remorse on his face at all. This person took my daughter so violently and so gruesomely and so graphically that they sealed the pictures because I don't want my granddaughters to see these pictures. These are the kind of criminals President Trump wants to remove from our country," she sentenced.