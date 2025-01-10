Meta joins the list of companies that are ending their DEI programs

Two cell phones with the logos of Meta and Facebook, the main social network of the Big Tech owned by Mark Zuckerberg.ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram controlled by Mark Zuckerberg, will put an end to its DEI policies. This is what has been shared by Axios, who had access to an internal communication from the social networking and technology corporation.

According to said internal communication, addressed to the company's employees, DEI policies affecting hiring, training and supplier selection processes will be terminated.

The internal message was signed by the vice president of human resources at the company, Janelle Gale, and argues that Meta is changing course because "the legal and political landscape around diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing."

Meta's gesture comes right after many other companies have also taken a turn on their progressive policies. The latest of these being McDonald's.

It also comes after Meta's owner, Zuckerberg, has made peace with Donald Trump, with whom he had differences throughout the Republican's first term. A relationship that worsened when Trump lost the White House.

The move also comes on top of Meta's announcement to end its fact-checking and data verification system, which largely controlled the content that could be published on its social networks. Instead, Meta announced that it will opt for a community notes system similar to the one put in place by Elon Musk at X.