William Levy's first words after his arrest in Florida: 'I was having a drink...'

Published by Santiago Ospital 16 de abril, 2025

Cuban actor William Levy (44) was arrested Monday in Broward County, Florida, on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. After spending the night in jail, he was released on $500 bail, according to advice from Hola!

A video shared on social media shows Levy appearing in handcuffs before the judge, who reads the charges against him and sets a $250 bail for each, totaling $500.

According to the local police report, officers responded to a call for help at Baires Grill, located at 2210 Weston Road. The report states that Levy was "highly intoxicated and causing a disturbance inside the restaurant." After he allegedly "disregarded" warnings from uniformed officers, he was arrested.

In subsequent statements, the soap opera and blockbuster movie actor denied allegations that he had pushed an employee at the restaurant. He also refuted claims that he refused to pay the bill.

Instead, he claimed he was having "a drink" with a member of his team when the latter got into an argument with another individual. "I got in the middle," he recounted at the courthouse door, ”trying to keep the situation from escalating. But hey, the one who ended up arrested was me."

This arrest marks his second legal incident in less than a year. Just months ago, his ex-partner, Elizabeth Gutierrez, called the police, claiming that Levy was intoxicated and with another woman, an incident that quickly made headlines.