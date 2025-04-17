Trump's tariffs add $21 billion in revenue to the US

Published by Sabrina Martin 16 de abril, 2025

Since Donald Trump's return to the White House, one of the most prominent measures has been the reactivation of an aggressive tariff policy. And the first ones are already evident. The Bureau of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that, since January 20, 2025 -the day the new trade actions began to be applied- tariff revenues have already reached $21 billion, according to CNBC.

This collection volume reinforces one of President Trump's main promises: that the U.S. would once again use economic power to protect its domestic industry, bring back jobs and gain leverage in international negotiations.

Trump vindicates tariffs as a revenue driver

President Trump has repeatedly stressed that tariffs are an effective tool for balancing international trade and filling the country's coffers. "We’re taking in almost $2 billion a day in tariffs," he stated on April 8, when signing an executive order reinforcing this economic strategy.

Even after announcing a 90-day pause for certain countries, Trump maintained a general tariff of 10% and imposed a 125% rate on Chinese imports, making it clear that the trade policy remains firm.

A strategy that commands global respect

The new tariffs represent revenue and have sent a clear message to partners and competitors. The China tariff, in particular, seeks to curb unfair practices and demand fairer treatment for U.S. products.

Trump has made it clear that these measures are not arbitrary, but part of a vision of a stronger, self-reliant and respected country.