Published by Diane Hernández 11 de mayo, 2025

Mother's Day, a celebration honoring motherhood, is observed annually in the United States on the second Sunday of May. Its origins trace back to the efforts of a West Virginia woman who sought to honor the good works of her late mother.

This year, President Donald Trump has issued a proclamation to mark the day.

"I proclaim May 11, 2025, as Mother’s Day. I encourage all Americans to express their love and respect for birth mothers, adoptive mothers, foster mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, and the many women who step into the role of motherhood," reads the proclamation shared by the White House last Friday.

The president says American mothers play a crucial role in raising the next generation of proud citizens. "They are the heart of our families, the light of our homes and the stewards of our Nation's future," he says.

Trump pledged to empower American mothers and strengthen families. He highlighted his administration's support for mothers facing unexpected or at-risk pregnancies and efforts to improve access to fertility treatments.

"I will continue to defend the child tax credit and work to ensure that families can enjoy the best standard of living on Earth on a single income," he added.

Melania Trump alongside the president to honor military mothers. President Donald Trump recently praised the families of U.S. military service members for making "extraordinary sacrifices" during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, which honored military mothers ahead of Mother's Day.



Joined by his wife, Melania Trump, the president spoke warmly about the dedication of military families. The first lady also offered brief remarks, describing motherhood as a "life-changing event that makes women invincible and exposed at the same time."



Trump also used the occasion to express his gratitude to members of the U.S. Armed Forces and those who support them, such as nurses, adding that he feels a "special feeling" for the Space Force.



He pointed out the presence of the Air Force One crew, calling them "the best pilots in the world."

How did Mother's Day begin in the United States?

In the early 20th century, Anna Jarvis sought to honor her mother, Ann Jarvis, an activist who had cared for wounded soldiers during the American Civil War and founded women's groups to promote health and friendship.

On May 12, 1907, the second anniversary of Ann Jarvis' death, Anna held a memorial service at her mother's church in Grafton, West Virginia. She then campaigned for Mother's Day to be established as an annual celebration in the United States.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed an executive order designating the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.