Administration restricts entry of livestock from Mexico due to screwworm infestation

The Trump administration has restricted livestock imports from Mexico for the next 15 days due to a screwworm outbreak, which poses serious health risks to both animals and humans.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins confirmed the decision, stating: "Due to the threat of New World Screwworm I am announcing the suspension of live cattle, horse, & bison imports through U.S. southern border ports of entry effective immediately," she said.

"The last time this devastating pest invaded America, it took 30 years for our cattle industry to recover. This cannot happen again," Rollins added.

"This is not about punishment of Mexico"

Subsequently, Rollins pointed out, through a statement, that "it's not about politics or punishment of Mexico, it's about food and animal safety."

"The protection of our animals and safety of our nation’s food supply is a national security issue of the utmost importance. Once we see increased surveillance and eradication efforts, and the positive results of those actions, we remain committed to opening the border for livestock trade. This is not about politics or punishment of Mexico, rather it is about food and animal safety," concluded the Secretary of Agriculture.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) applauded the Trump administration’s decision, stating that this type of pest poses “a tremendous threat to both human and livestock health."

Mexico disagrees with the decision

The response from across the border came quickly. Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture, Julio Berdegué, voiced his disagreement with the Biden administration’s decision but noted that he had spoken with Rollins to “review the joint strategy” for combating the pest.

"I spoke with Secretary Rollins. He communicated to me that the border would be closed to live cattle exports for 15 days to review the joint strategy against the screwworm. We do not agree with this measure, but we are confident that in a shorter period of time we will reach an agreement. I will continue to keep you informed," Berdegué said on X.

For some time, the U.S. and Mexico have been working to control and eradicate the pest, with other countries like Panama also involved in the effort.

A few days ago, the Trump administration reached an agreement with José Raúl Mulino's government to release 14 million flies per week in Panama in an effort to combat a plague threatening the country’s livestock and rural areas.

These flies, which will be male to prevent reproduction, will serve as a barrier to help control the spread of the cattle screwworm.