Orlando-bound flight with nearly 200 passengers makes emergency landing due to serious technical failure

Published by Diane Hernández 12 de mayo, 2025

A Spirit Airlines commercial flightwith 182 passengers on board made an emergency landing Sunday, May 11, at Pensacola International Airport after the autopilot system stopped working mid-route.

The information was confirmed by local media, which detailed that no injuries were reported during the incident.

The plane, an Airbus A320, had taken off from Houston at around 6:30 a.m. bound for Orlando, Fla. Approximately two hours after takeoff, while flying over an area of adverse weather conditions, the pilot interrupted the flight with a message over the loudspeaker: the automatic pilot system had failed.

The aircraft commander made the decision to land immediately at the nearest airport.

A reporter from Local 12 News reported that after this minor setback, the plane arrived at its destination six hours later than planned due to the relevant repairs.

Passengers remained on board or in airport facilities for several hours until they were cleared to resume their journey.