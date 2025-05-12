Published by Alejandro Baños 12 de mayo, 2025

Amber Heard announced, on Mother's Day, that she has just become the mother of twins.

The actress, known for co-starring with Jason Momoa in the superhero movie Aquaman (2018) and its sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), confirmed that her children are named Ocean and Agnes.

"Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang," the actress wrote in a post on Instagram.

"My daughter Agnes and son Ocean are keeping my hands (and heart) full," she added.

Heard was already mother to a baby girl named Oonagh Paige, born in 2021.

The actress was married to actor Johnny Depp, with whom she ended up in court in one of the most media-worthy legal disputes in recent years. Heard, finally, lost the trial against the actor, whom she came to accuse of physical and sexual assault, and subsequently had to compensate him.

After that, the actress decided to move to Spain. After her marriage to Depp, Heard, who is bisexual, had a relationship with mogul Elon Musk and, later, with photographer Bianca Butti.