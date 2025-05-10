Magnitude 4.1 earthquake in east Tennessee

Published by Juan Peña 10 de mayo, 2025

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck east Tennessee Saturday and was felt more than 250 miles away in Charlotte, N.C.

The quake, a magnitude 4.1, struck shortly after 9 a.m. local time southeast of Greenback, Tenn., at a depth of approximately 25 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Residents reported feeling the tremor from Knoxville and Chattanooga to Atlanta, Asheville and Greenville.

The quake occurred in the East Tennessee seismic zone, one of the most active in the Southeast. Although the area is not known for producing large earthquakes, lower-intensity ones like Saturday's are frequent and occasionally cause minor damage.

No injuries or significant damage were immediately reported.