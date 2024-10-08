Epstein key: Musk claims many billionaires support Kamala to prevent Trump from releasing mogul's list

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 8 de octubre, 2024

The late Jeffrey Epstein has resurfaced in the political arena, with his infamous list potentially playing a crucial role as the November election approaches. Elon Musk suggested that many billionaires, fearing their names might be associated with Epstein's parties, are backing Kamala Harris announced his intention to bring the document to light.

"I think part of why Kamala is getting so much support is that, if Trump wins, that Epstein client list is going to become public. And some of those billionaires behind Kamala are terrified of that outcome," Musk noted.

Musk notes that Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman "are nervous" about the list

Next, the tycoon did not hesitate to point out some of the billionaires who, according to him, "are nervous" about the possibility of the list coming to light. First, at Carlson's question, he pointed to Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn and one of the board members who created Paypal. He later added Microsoft creator Bill Gates.

In addition, Musk warned that the document of Epstein's clients and friends is not the only scandal they need to worry about, but there are also videos of both the late tycoon's parties and the excesses of Sean Diddy Combs parties. "Between Diddy and Epstein there are probably several thousands hours of footage," he said.

Kamala, "a puppet" in the hands of "puppeteers" likely included on the list

The importance Musk attaches to which people are on the list is not a matter of just getting justice, but because many of them are the ones pulling Kamala's strings: "There is no point in criticizing Kamala Harris, she is simply the face of a much larger machine. She will say whatever the teleprompter says. It will jam if the teleprompter breaks down..... whoever controls the teleprompter is in charge."

Questioned about that who, Musk explained that "there is no mastermind. Kamala is kind of a puppet with over 100 puppeteers." He further noted that he would "like to see a comparison between the top 100 puppeteers and Epstein's client list."

Different treatment of Epstein's clients and the Jan. 6 defendants

In addition, Musk criticized the double standard of justice in the failure to investigate and follow up on participants: "It's mind-boggling that they haven't attempted to prosecute a single person [on Epstein's list]. Not even the worst offender on Epstein's client list," he noted, in contrast to the treatment received by Donald Trump supporters who gained access to the Capitol on Jan. 6.