Manhattan prosecutors add new charge against Luigi Mangione: murder as an act of terrorism

Luigi Mangione was formally charged on December 4 for the murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare. The 26-year-old is the main suspect in the case investigating the death of the Iowa-born businessman. In the last few hours, Manhattan prosecutors have added new charges against him, including murder as an act of terrorism.

In total, Mangione faces 11 charges for allegedly murdering Thompson in cold blood, who was shot on the streets of Manhattan on the morning of December 4. Karen Friedman Agnifilo, attorney for the 26-year-old, declined to comment on the new charges her client is facing.

Jessica Tisch, police commissioner in New York, responded Tuesday to those who showed sympathy for Mangione's actions on social media.

"Let me say this plainly: There is no heroism in what Mangione did… We don’t celebrate murders, and we don’t lionize the killing of anyone, and any attempt to rationalize this is vile, reckless and offensive to our deeply held principles of justice," she said.

What does "murder as an act of terrorism" mean?

Under New York state law, a person can be charged with this crime if he or she who committed murder "intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, influence the policies of a unit of government by intimidation or coercion and affect the conduct of a unit of government by murder, assassination or kidnapping."

"This was a frightening, well-planned, targeted murder that was intended to cause shock and attention and intimidation. It occurred in one of the most bustling parts of our city, threatened the safety of local residents and tourists alike, commuters and business people just starting out on their day," explained Alvin Bragg, Manhattan District Attorney, at a press conference.

One by one, all of the charges Luigi Mangione is facing