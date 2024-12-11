Luigi Mangione's fingerprints match those found at the scene of the UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

Police said Wednesday that the fingerprints of Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, match those found at the crime scene. The discovery marks the first forensic link connecting the 26-year-old suspect to the attack that has rocked the US corporate sector.

Jessica Tisch, NYPD commissioner, detailed that Mangione's fingerprints were compared to those obtained from a water bottle and a protein bar wrapper found near the murder scene.

In addition, Tisch noted that the New York Police Department linked three shell casings recovered in the vicinity of the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan to the gun seized from Mangione during his capture.

Pennsylvania Arrest and Findings

Mangione was arrested last Monday at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania after several days of searching. During his arrest, police found in his possession a gun with a silencer and false documentation. He also had with him three handwritten pages that authorities said contained criticism of the US health care system and could be seen as an attempt to justify or take responsibility for the murder.

The defendant faces charges related to weapons possession and fraudulent documentation in Pennsylvania, where he is being held pending extradition to New York to answer for the murder.

Suspect profile and possible motives

Mangione, a Maryland native with a background in software engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, had enjoyed a privileged life. However, former acquaintances noted that his quality of life deteriorated after he underwent spinal surgery that caused persistent health problems.

Among the handwritten pages confiscated during his arrest, expressions of deep dislike for US corporations were found, especially the health insurance industry. Mangione reportedly acted alone, calling these companies "parasites."

Legal challenges and the stance of the authorities

The extradition process could drag on for several weeks, as defense attorneys plan to challenge the transfer. Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her willingness to sign a court order to ensure Mangione faces the appropriate charges.

On the other hand, the New York Police Department continues to analyze the evidence found, including the suspect's movements after the crime. Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny noted that the handwritten note provides "insight into the defendant's motivations," although authorities have not officially confirmed a clear motive for Thompson's murder.