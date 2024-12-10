An Ivy League standout, anxious, and with controversial views: Everything we know about Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the murder of the CEO of UnitedHealthcare

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 9 de diciembre, 2024

Luigi Mangione was recently arrested for being the prime suspect in the murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare. After a few days of searching, authorities located him in Altoona, Pennsylvania, thanks to a tip from a local McDonald's employee. From the moment of his arrest, social media and different portals began to fill up with information about his life story.

The mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, revealed some details about the modus operandi of the young suspect's arrest.

"We sent it (the photo) around the country, and someone, a McDonald's employee, did something that we ask all Americans to do: if you see something, say something, but more importantly, do something," he stated in a news conference. Mangione murdered Thompson in broad daylight on the streets of Manhattan.

Who is Luigi Mangione?

Mangione is a 26-year-old native of Maryland and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, with undergraduate and master's degrees in computer science. The young man had a great academic performance, even becoming valedictorian at his high school, the Gilman School in Baltimore.

In his graduation speech, he thanked all the parents for being there and described his class as "coming up with new ideas and challenging the world around it."

His X account, now suspended, provided much insight into his personality. For example, he often reposted information about anxiety and encouraging phrases for overcoming it. Mangione is a passionate reader with 295 books on GoodReads and some revealing comments about his beliefs and ideals.

For example, he highlighted the following lines from the book ''Industrial Society and Its Future," by Theodore John Kaczynski, a famous American terrorist and mathematician: "When all other forms of communication fail, violence is neccesary to survive. (...) These companies dont´care about you, or your kids or your grandkids. They have zero qualms about burning down the planet for a buck, so why should we have any qualms about burning them down to survive?"

As for his family, the New York Times reported, "has prospered from its real estate holdings and a chain of senior rehabilitation centers." His sister even posted a photo on her Instagram account alongside him in the hours after his arrest. Mangione is also the cousin of Maryland state delegate Nino Mangione, who represents District 42A.

A back injury that "changed everything"

As reported by journalist Jack Mac, who spoke with a source who knew many people who went to school with Mangione, the young man went through back surgery that "changed everything" in his life.

His GoodReads history shows that he read books about back pain and had a picture of a back X-ray on his X cover.

"Back injury happened when he was surfing in Hawaii. Surgery didn’t go great. Moved to Japan. His contact with family stopped about a year ago. Recently the family reached out to his friends from high school asking if they had info on him," Mac added on the matter.

Since his identity became public, the networks have been abuzz with posts and comments about his appearance, particularly highlighting his physical appearance. One commentator on the matter was Matt Gaetz, former congressman and Donald Trump's first choice for attorney general.

"My female friends keep asking one question about the United CEO assassin: Is he single?" he wrote on his X account.