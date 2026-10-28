The race for the House: The 25 districts that will decide the majority

Where are the key races that will determine control of Congress? The midterm elections will renew all 435 seats in the House of Representatives. With a very narrow Republican majority, just a few races could determine which party retains the majority.

Republicans currently control the House of Representatives by a narrow margin. Democrats need to gain a net three seats to reach a 218-seat majority and regain control of the House.

With weeks to go before the election, Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson hope to avoid a repeat of 2018, when Republicans lost more than 40 seats and their House majority. Instead, they hope the outcome will more closely resemble 2002, when George W. Bush became the last president to gain seats in the House in a midterm election.

On the other hand, the Democrats are confident the favorable national climate will be enough; they aim not only to win the seats needed to regain the majority they lost in 2022, but also to secure a comfortable majority. Since 2020, both parties have had to work with slim majorities.

Looking ahead to November 3, these are the races that will determine control of the House of Representatives.

Arizona's 6th District

The first key race is in Arizona's 6th congressional district, where Republican Juan Ciscomani is seeking reelection after winning by just over two percentage points in 2024. He faces Democrat JoAnna Mendoza.

This is a border district with a 24% Hispanic population, where Democrats are confident they can capitalize on dissatisfaction with some of the president's immigration policies.

California's 13th District



In 2024, Adam Gray won the closest race of the election cycle. The Democrat defeated the incumbent Republican, John Duarte, by a margin of just 187 votes out of more than 200,000 cast, making him one of the targets of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) for this election cycle.

His opponent is Republican Kevin Lincoln. Of Hispanic descent, he served in the Marine Corps, was a pastor and served as mayor of Stockton, the most populous city in San Joaquin County.

In an interview with VOZ, Lincoln said he is not a "career politician" but a citizen who wants to see his community thrive.

California's 22nd District



Another key target for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) is California's 22nd district. There, incumbent Republican David Valadao is running against Democrat Randy Villegas.

This district has a 73% Hispanic population. In addition, Medicaid is a central issue for its voters. According to KFF Health News, the district has one of the highest Medicaid enrollment rates in the country.

Valadao hopes not to fall victim to another "blue wave." In 2018, Trump's first midterm election, he was defeated by TJ Cox. He regained the seat in 2020.

North Carolina's 1st District



Since the 2020 census, Republicans have tried to take the seat away from the Democrats, but Don Davis won the 2022 and 2024 elections. On the same 2024 ballot, Trump won the district by a four-point margin. On that same ballot, Davis won by 1.7 points against Republican Laurie Buckhout, an Army veteran, who will seek a rematch in November.

North Carolina's 11th District

Also in North Carolina, Congressman Chuck Edwards decided not to run for reelection after the House Ethics Committee recommended censure.

Edwards, a Republican who was elected to Congress in January 2023, was accused of violating House rules regarding sexual harassment and professional conduct. The investigation by the Ethics Committee examined allegations regarding the lawmaker's relationship with two former employees in his office, citing "persistently unprofessional and inappropriate conduct toward two young female staff members."

As a result, State Representative Jennifer Balkcom took his spot on the ballot. Her opponent will be farmer Jamie Ager.

Colorado's 8th District



Republican Gabe Evans is defending a district in the Denver metropolitan area that has become one of the top Democratic opportunities in Colorado. Evans faces Manny Rutinel, a Democrat representing the party's progressive wave.

Evans, the grandson of Mexican immigrants, is the only Latino from Colorado in Congress and previously served as a police officer and a member of the Army National Guard.

During an interview with VOZ this year, he described his opponent as a representative of the "model of Zohran Mamdani."

The district has a 38% Hispanic population, the highest of any district in the state, and ranks among the top 10 agricultural production districts in the country.

Florida's 14th District

Although Democrat Kathy Castor won re-election comfortably in 2024, Florida Republicans redrew the state's electoral map, which affected her district. As a result, Castor is expected to face a competitive race against Republican Mike Beltran.

Florida's 22th District

The first open seat on the list pits Democrat Pia Dandiya against Republican Casey Askar. With the new electoral map, incumbent Lois Franke decided to seek another term, but in District 23.

Iowa's 1st District

In Iowa's 1st congressional district, incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks will seek another hard-fought re-election against Democrat Christina Bohannan, a former state representative.

Miller-Meeks, who previously represented the 2nd district, won in 2020 by six votes out of more than 390,000 cast. In 2024, she defeated Bohannan by a margin of 0.2 percentage points, or about 800 votes.

Iowa's 2nd District



Another open race is in Iowa's 2nd District, where incumbent Ashley Hinson has chosen to run for the Senate. Former state representative Joe Mitchell, 29, and Democrat Lindsay James are running to replace her.

Michigan's 4th District



Although Republican Bill Huizenga won reelection by 12 points in 2024, he faces a tough challenge in 2026. His opponent is State Senator Sean McCann.

Michigan's 4th congressional district includes conservative areas of Ottawa County, parts of Kalamazoo, and rural areas in western Michigan.

Michigan's 7th District



Michigan's 7th congressional district is one of the most closely watched by political analysts. It elected Democratic candidates in all 2022 elections, but voters chose Trump over Kamala Harris in 2024. On the same ballot, Democrat Elissa Slotkin defeated Republican Mike Rogers.

Looking ahead to 2026, incumbent Tom Barrett faces progressive Democrat William Lawrence.

Michigan's 10th District

In Michigan's 10th congressional district, Republican Mike Bouchard Jr. is running against Democrat Christina Hines. The district is located in the southeastern part of the state and includes much of Macomb County, the state's third-most populous county.

The incumbent, John James, chose to run for governor. He won the Republican nomination with President Trump's endorsement and will face Jocelyn Benson in November.

Montana's 1st District



Another open seat where Democrats hope to compete is Montana's 1st District. The 2020 census created this seat in 2022, and it covers western Montana bordering Idaho. The incumbent Republican Ryan Zinke won by nearly eight points in 2024 but chose not to seek reelection.

The November election pits Republican Aaron Flint, an Army veteran and radio host, against Democrat Sam Forstag, a union leader.

New York's 17th District



In another of the cycle's most closely watched races, Republican Mike Lawler is seeking to retain New York's 17th District, which has a clear urban majority and was won by Kamala Harris in 2024.

The Democrats nominated Cait Conley, an Army veteran who previously worked at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

Ohio's 7th District



Although Ohio's 7th District seemed like an easy hold for Republicans, things became complicated after Congressman Max Miller became embroiled in allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, the daughter of Republican Senator Bernie Moreno. Miller denies the allegations and has filed defamation lawsuits.

The Democratic candidate is Brian Poindexter, a metalworker and former Brook Park city council member.

Ohio's 9th District



Democrat Marcy Kaptur, one of the longest-serving representatives in the House, is seeking to retain her seat despite the new gerrymandered map, which expanded her district southward toward Toledo.

Her opponent is Republican Derek Merrin, who previously ran against Kaptur in 2024 and lost by 0.6 percentage points.

Kaptur has served in Congress since 1983.

Pennsylvania's 7th District



In 2024, the Republican Party took two seats from the Democrats in Pennsylvania. One was District 7, where Ryan Mackenzie defeated the incumbent Democrat, Susan Wild, by just one percentage point.

Now, Mackenzie is defending his seat against Bob Brooks, president of the Pennsylvania Professional Firefighters Association.

Pennsylvania's 8th District



The scenario is virtually the same in the 8th District. There, Rob Bresnahan is seeking to defend the seat he won in 2024. His Democratic opponent is Scranton's current mayor, Paige Cognetti.

Texas's 15th District



Texas's 15th district is another that initially posed no problems for Republicans. Republican Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz won by more than fifteen points in 2024. However, this predominantly Hispanic South Texas district has become highly competitive.

The Democratic candidate is Bobby Pulido, a Tex-Mex singer and musician.

Texas's 28th District



In this border district, Democrat Henry Cuellar will seek another term in the House against Republican Tano Tijerina.

Although the Democrat has weathered the Republican advance in South Texas, he will also have to compete in a district that Republicans have redrawn ahead of the election. The new map makes the district more Republican-leaning compared to its previous configuration.

Texas's 34th District



Texas's 34th District includes several miles of the southern border and has a 90% Hispanic population. Democrat Vicente González is defending his seat against Republican Eric Flores .

In an interview with VOZ, Flores asserted that González does not represent the values of South Texas: "We are working families. We are families of faith. We want our communities to be safe. We are proud of our country and our patriotism."

Virginia's 1st District

In Virginia's 1st District, Republican Rob Wittman is facing off against Democratic attorney Shannon Taylor. Wittman, who has represented the district since 2007, won re-election comfortably in 2024. However, the national political climate, which favors Democrats, has made the race more competitive.

Virginia's 2nd District



Virginia's second competitive seat features Republican Jen Kiggans, who is seeking to prevent Elaine Luria from returning to Congress. Kiggans, who defeated Luria in 2022, represents an urban district in southeastern Virginia with a strong military presence.

Wisconsin's 3th District



The last seat on the list is in Wisconsin, where Republican Derrick Van Orden is seeking reelection against Democrat Rebecca Cooke.

This district has a high percentage of both urban and rural residents and is located in the state's southwestern part.