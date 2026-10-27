Ilhan Omar mocks the investigation into her ties to anti-semite Hasan Piker: 'We just look really good on their screens'

Representative Ilhan Omar joked alongside the well-known anti-Semite Hasan Piker about the ongoing investigation into her for alleged immigration fraud and the media attention she has been receiving in recent weeks, claiming that this is because "we just look really good on their screens."

Omar appeared on a live episode of the podcast hosted by the controversial radical leftist, who shared a conversation between the two of them on a couch while they waited their turn to participate in an event organized by Minnesota's socialist state congressman Omar Fateh.

"We're ordinary Americans"

During the conversation, the far-left streamer pointed out to his interlocutor that "I feel like the media has a tendency, you know, to highlight everything that you do. Some of the things that I do, like—we’re just normal Americans trying to go about our day-to-day and trying to organize against the Trump administration in the same way that, you know, white people are doing in general.. Why is that?"

To which the congresswoman and member of The Squad replied with a laugh that "we just look really good on their screens."

Omar boasts about the Somali "network" in Minneapolis and claims the feds fear her

After being introduced by Fateh—also Somali—as "her sister and congresswoman," Omar, during the onstage conversation, boasted about the "Somali network in Minneapolis and how difficult it has been for federal authorities to infiltrate it."

Omar emphasized that the network is feared because it demonstrates "how strategically connected we are," and cited as an example a meeting with officials from DHS shortly after Trump officially returned to the White House

"It was a strategic meeting because we wanted to, you know, understand and be connected in case something was going to pop off like it did eventually pop off … and I remember their attorney said, you know, ‘I’ve been doing this for decades, and this is the one state I hate to be assigned to because it is the only state [that the DHS attorney had been assigned to] that has a network that is hard to penetrate," she said.

"Somalis are not the people to mess with"

However, the radical congresswoman emphasized that they arrived at the meeting prepared, since "two months prior to that, we had the extent of that network in our office and our conference room, talking and strategizing about, you know, what our response was going to be in case they targeted us. Somalis are not the people to mess with," she declared defiantly.

For his part, Piker resorted to his usual talking points, such as "white supremacy," as well as attacks on Republicans and Zionism during his turn to speak. The controversial influencer Piker claimed that "jealousy" was the real reason Minneapolis has been at the center of so many national scandals in recent years.

"White supremacist forces in this country have decided to target Minneapolis because of the successful Somali American community that has been able to thrive here," he went so far as to claim.

Nagel, Omar's rival in the midterms, condemns her appearance with Piker John Nagel, Omar's Republican opponent in the upcoming midterms, harshly criticized the congresswoman for participating in an event with Piker. In a statement on X, Nagel accused the member of The Squad of knowing "exactly who Hasan Piker is and what he has said," recalling his controversial comments about

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"Ilhan Omar knows exactly who Hasan Piker is and what he has said. She has decided to campaign alongside a man who claimed that 'the United States deserved 9/11' and that he would vote for Hamas 'without exception' he said.



This is not outreach. It is the normalization of anti-Semitism, support for terrorists, and contempt for the United States."

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She then publicly challenged other Democratic candidates—and the voters themselves—to ask themselves whether "they stand with Minnesota's Jewish community or with Ilhan Omar and Hasan Piker?"

, Omar's Republican opponent in the upcoming midterms, harshly criticized the congresswoman for participating in an event with Piker. In a statement on X, Nagel accused the member of The Squad of knowing "exactly," recalling his controversial comments about 9/11 and equating Hamas with Israel.n Omahe said.She then publicly challenged other Democratic candidates—and the voters themselves—to ask themselves whether