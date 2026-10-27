Trump says he will respect midterm results 'if they're honest elections' and notes he has a strong veto if he loses control of Congress

President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that he will accept the results of the midterms "if they are fair," a statement that comes in the midst of the campaign and has once again raised alarms about a possible challenge to the election results.

"I will, if they're honest elections," Trump replied when asked if he would accept the results, while en route to Texas for a campaign event. The remark comes at a delicate moment for Republicans, as polls point to a possible loss of control of Congress, and the president has decided not to let his guard down in the face of what he considers a persistent risk of election irregularities.

On Monday, Trump announced a $1 million reward for anyone who provides information leading to convictions for election fraud, a measure his opponents have described as a form of intimidation.

Governing with the Democrats, if necessary

Despite the firm tone of his warnings, Trump hinted that, should he lose control of Congress, he would be willing to negotiate with the Democrats.

"We'll find a way. Look, I have a strong veto. I hope that won't be the case, but if it is, it's happened before with many presidents," he said at Joint Base Andrews, near Washington. "You have a strong veto, and you end up negotiating deals."

A challenging scenario for Republicans

Republicans fear a Democratic "blue wave," fueled by voter discontent over inflation, exacerbated by rising oil prices following the start of the war against the Iranian regime.

To counter this trend, the president has ramped up campaign rallies across the country over the past month, with an almost daily schedule of events aimed at mobilizing his MAGA base. His third trip to Texas in just a few weeks is particularly significant, as polls show a very close Senate race in a state that has been a solidly Republican vote for more than three decades.

In this context, Trump also announced that during his visit to Texas he will receive a "gift" from Venezuela: an oil tanker carrying one million barrels of crude oil. This is the first shipment of its kind since the fall of dictator Nicolás Maduro, who was overthrown in January during a U.S. military operation. He will be accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.